Brother and sister found dead in Macon County, Ala., being investigated as homicide

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WTVM) - A double homicide in Macon County, Alabama is currently being investigated by the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.
Brother and sister William Gess, Jr. and Sharon Gess were found deceased in a home on their property in Notasulga, according to Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley.
Coroner Bentley says they were found at approximately 1:40 p.m.
Both deaths are being investigated as a homicide.
The cause of death will be determined by the ABI Department of Forensic Sciences.
Gess was the director of the Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. EAMC has released a statement, saying,
There is no word on any suspects at this time.
