Brother and sister found dead in Macon County, Ala., being investigated as homicide
Sharon Gess, killed alongside brother in double homicide in Notasulga (Source: East Alabama Medical Center)
By Alex Jones | October 20, 2019 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 5:37 AM

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WTVM) - A double homicide in Macon County, Alabama is currently being investigated by the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

Brother and sister William Gess, Jr. and Sharon Gess were found deceased in a home on their property in Notasulga, according to Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley.

Coroner Bentley says they were found at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Both deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

The cause of death will be determined by the ABI Department of Forensic Sciences.

Gess was the director of the Emergency Department and Emergency Medical Services at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. EAMC has released a statement, saying,

We are obviously heartbroken and deeply saddened by today’s tragedy. Sharon was well-loved and a highly respected member of our leadership team at EAMC. She was director of both our Emergency Department and our Emergency Medical Services (ambulance service). Our entire EAMC family is devastated and we grieve for Sharon’s family.
East Alabama Medical Center officials

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

We are devastated to learn of the loss "one of our own" today. Emergency Services is a small tightknit community. Sharon...

