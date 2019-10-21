Bama hopeful Tua will be ready for LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has been using modern medicine in recent years to get players back from ankle sprains in about two weeks.
Now Tide officials and head coach Nick Saban are hopeful quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be ready for the LSU game November 9.
“Tua’s surgery was a success,” said Saban. “He will be off the ankle for a few days, and then we hope within ten days he’ll be active in his rehab with the potential to be ready to play against LSU after the bye week.”
This week the Tide will play Arkansas for Homecoming and backup Mac Jones will get the start. Tua’s brother Taulia Tagovailoa is the number two quarterback on the depth chart.
