TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WBRC) - A small town might seem an unlikely setting for a Superhero until you remember that Clark Kent guy. But unlike Superman, who moved from Smallville to Metropolis, Super Chef Darnell Ferguson has moved from The Big City of Louisville to The Smallville-like community of Tuscumbia. The road which led him there is a story of inspiration and encouragement and Absolutely Alabama.