Watch! Alabama’s new lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide debuted their new lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night against Tennessee. The new color-changing lights were installed over the summer and are made to enhance the fan experience at home games.
“Our folks have been working really hard on it over the last several months and seeing what we can and cannot do with them is what the technology will allow us to do so anytime you put a lot of time and effort into something, it’s fun to see it all come together,” said Alabama AD Greg Byrne.
