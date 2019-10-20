UAB bowl eligible after win over Old Dominion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the third year in a row, UAB has earned the right to play in a bowl game.
UAB cruised to a victory Saturday night over Old Dominion. At halftime the Blazers were up 28-3.
The Blazers would hold on to that lead and finish off Old Dominion 38-14. After the win, UAB’s record stands at 6-1 for the season.
With six wins, the UAB Blazers are bowl eligible. This is the third year in a row the Blazers have earned eligibility.
The Blazers have not lost a home game since the program restarted three years ago. Last season, the Blazers won a school record 11 wins.
UAB will face a test next week as they play Tennessee in Knoxville.
