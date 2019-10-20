UAB Blazers get another win on Homecoming and for Children’s Harbor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers continued their winning ways at home Saturday, beating Old dominion on Homecoming at Legion field 38-14. UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston passed for 260 yards with two touchdown passes, while running back Lucious Stanley added two touchdown runs in the victory.
“We came out and established momentum from the get go,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark. “While we made a few mistakes, overall I am very pleased. We played hard and we did what we had to do to get the win. And to play for the kids at Children’s Harbor, what can I say about that.”
The game against Old Dominion was also the Children’s Harbor game, where Blazers players wore names of past and current patients of Children’s Harbor on the back of their jerseys.
The win improved UAB to 6-1 on the season, 3-1 in Conference USA. The Blazers now take a week off before traveling to Knoxville for a game against Tennessee on November 2, 2019.
