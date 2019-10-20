Sunday Morning Weather

Low pressure will begin to influence the region tonight and Monday as moisture again increases allowing dew points to rise to around 70 and producing an area of rain as early as Monday afternoon as showers and thunderstorms overspread the area through the afternoon and evening. Accompanying this system we see a marginal threat for isolated damaging winds and perhaps a brief tornado. The threat will likely exist across all of Central Alabama beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through early Tuesday morning. The threat may begin around 3 pm Monday in the northwest and end around 3 am Tuesday in the southeast. The greatest threat will be in areas to the south and east but all of Central Alabama does have the threat for Severe Weather tomorrow and early Tuesday.