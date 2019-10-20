Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As Nestor departs the region, Sunday finds Central Alabama between weather systems as high pressure builds into the region today producing a dry, warm afternoon with highs around 80-degrees. However, with enough remnant moisture especially in Northeast Alabama fog may limit visibility through the early morning.
Low pressure will begin to influence the region tonight and Monday as moisture again increases allowing dew points to rise to around 70 and producing an area of rain as early as Monday afternoon as showers and thunderstorms overspread the area through the afternoon and evening. Accompanying this system we see a marginal threat for isolated damaging winds and perhaps a brief tornado. The threat will likely exist across all of Central Alabama beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through early Tuesday morning. The threat may begin around 3 pm Monday in the northwest and end around 3 am Tuesday in the southeast. The greatest threat will be in areas to the south and east but all of Central Alabama does have the threat for Severe Weather tomorrow and early Tuesday.
Cooler and much drier air will move in behind the front as a cold front sweeps into the region. An area of high pressure will rebuild strength over the region through Thursday. Another area of low pressure will form beginning Thursday night and continuing into Friday which will bring another chance for a round of rain beginning Thursday night and continuing through Saturday. Mid-week lows will be much cooler with minimum temperatures dropping into the 44-49 degree range with afternoon highs ranging from 70-73.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.