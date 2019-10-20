Midfield police looking for theft suspect

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Midfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to have been involved in multiple thefts in Midfield.
Anyone with information about the man pictured is asked to call Detective Jeffries at 205-923-7575, leave a tip at http://crimestoppersmetroal.com, or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anyone with information will remain anonymous and is eligible for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.
