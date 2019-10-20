Midfield police looking for theft suspect

The Midfield Police Department looking for man pictured here. (Source: Midfield Police Department)
By WBRC Staff | October 20, 2019 at 4:18 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 4:18 PM

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Midfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to have been involved in multiple thefts in Midfield.

Anyone with information about the man pictured is asked to call Detective Jeffries at 205-923-7575, leave a tip at http://crimestoppersmetroal.com, or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anyone with information will remain anonymous and is eligible for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.

