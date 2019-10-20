Homewood Pickin’ in the Park and Handmade Art Show

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sunday, Homewood is hosting the annual Pickin’ in the Park and Handmade Art Show.
This annual Homewood Event is a great time for the whole family as you enjoy live music, original art and great food. Bring your chair and kick back or bring your instrument and join in the fun in this Homewood tradition.
The event is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Homewood Central Park.
Presented by the Homewood Arts Council and The City Of Homewood.
