Officials conclude grid search of Huffman area, finding no evidence of Kamille Mckinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham officials and volunteers conducted a grid search in east Birmingham Sunday, in connection to the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille Mckinney, that did not produce any evidence, according to officials.
At 1:00 p.m. Birmingham Police Department personnel, Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel, additional surrounding agencies and volunteers searched a 2 mile area just north of Springville near Huffman Road. According to officials, the search concluded around 5:30 p.m. and did not yield any evidence to aid in the investigation.
Kamille Mckinney has been missing since Saturday, October 12.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.