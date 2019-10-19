A warning from law enforcement for CBD users

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new warning from Alabama law enforcement officers involving the use of CBD products.
The Drug task force wants folks to be very careful how and when they use the product.
Captain Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force said, “Whenever somebody is consuming CBD there will be traces of THC. Now the way that the law is written according to the farm bill is there can be presence of THC in these legal products as long as it does not rise more than 0.3% of the product dry weight.”
Officers say they usually find higher traces of THC because the products are not regulated by the FDA.
“CBD and THC coexist so where there is one there will be the presence of the other,” said Hammac.
Officers said this is causing issues because the way to drug test someone for using marijuana is to look for traces of THC.
So if there is CBD in your system and the THC traces are greater than 0.3% you will fail a drug test for THC and law enforcement or even your employer will not know if that is because of marijuana use or CBD.
Companies are having to change their policies to protect themselves in case of accidents.
Hammac said, “In those toxicology reports it is not always a quantifiable amount it is simply the presence of THC. From a liability or insurance perspective, or in our case a criminal perspective involving a traffic accident in which someone’s life is lost, that would certainly be enough for us to continue our investigation and seek prosecution in some cases.”
Law enforcement officials said CBD users should use the products with caution like they would alcohol because in an accident you can be liable for the same consequences.
