Suspect arrested in officer involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Birmingham police officers responding to a shoplifting call were injured after a suspect bit one and stunned another with a stun gun Thursday afternoon.
According to authorities, after arriving at Kings Food in the 4300 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd, two officers became engaged in a physical altercation with a suspect. One of the officers attempted to stun the suspect and was unsuccessful.
During the altercation, the suspect gained possession of one the stun guns and successfully stunned an officer. The suspect also bit a second officer in the arm.
One of the officers managed to fire his weapon, but he did not strike the suspect.
Both officers were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
Police have later took the suspect into custody. Police have charged Demetrious Williams with two counts of Assault 2nd Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Escape 1st Degree and Felony Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer. The suspect is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.
