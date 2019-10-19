Streets around Legion Field set to close ahead of Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police will be closing streets near Legion Field after the UAB football game on Saturday.
Authorities are closing the streets in preparation for the Magic City Classic. The Birmingham Police announced the following streets will be closed after the UAB game:
- 1st Street West at Graymont Avenue
- 1st Street West at 8th Avenue North
- Center Street at 6th Avenue North
- 100 block of 6th Avenue West Alley
Police warn that any vehicles left parked on those streets will be towed.
Tailgating lots will open for the Magic City Classic at 8 a.m. on Monday.
