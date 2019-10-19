Springville community supports principal battling cancer

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - School rivalry was put aside Friday in the Springville versus Mortimer Jordan football game to support Springville’s principal as he battles cancer.
The community united and rallied for Team Winslett Night in honor of Principal Virgil Winslett.
Winslett was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Doctors discovered a peripheral nerve shift tumor in his leg. Surgeries later, doctors now say it is malignant and has spread to his lungs.
Before kickoff, students, parents, and community members presented money raised to help with Winslett’s travel and medical expenses to the family. He says the outpouring of love and support makes this difficult battle, a little easier.
“I love Springville and I have since I’ve been here - I certainly don’t feel worthy of what they’ve done for me. But by the same token, I’m not surprised because that’s just what they do. They care about one another and they have just rallied around my family and I really just don’t know how my family and I would have made it this far in the journey without them,” said Winslett.
Monday, Principal Winslett will travel to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for an evaluation about next steps for his treatment.
Saturday, the Springville community will host a fundraiser in Winslett’s honor at the high school. Registration for the benefit ride starts at 9 a.m. The ride starts at 10 a.m. The ride is $20 per bike and $5 for an additional rider.
There will also be live music, food trucks, petting zoo, and auctions. Entrance to the event is $5. The fundraiser ends at 8 p.m.
