Sideline Game of the Week: Thompson beats Mountain Brook 33-21 to clinch Class 7A Region 3 Title

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Thompson Warriors defeated Mountain Brook 33-21 Friday night to clinch the Class 7A, Region 3 title for the second time in three years.
Mountain Brook and Thompson were tied 21-21 in the fourth quarter when Thompson running back JoJo Gaiters capped off the go-ahead drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Thompson extended its lead when Ja’Vone Williams intercepted Mountain Brook quarterback Strother Gibbs’ pass for a pick six with less than a minute left in the game to seal the deal.
Mountain Brook falls to 7-1 on the season as Thompson improves to 8-0 and remains undefeated.
