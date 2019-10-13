Saturday Morning Weather

We will see more clouds with increasing rain chances as the front approaches with a risk for severe storms later Monday with the best chance for strong storms in Northwest Alabama. The primary risks would be for damaging straight-line winds and there is the potential for an isolated tornado. Ahead of the front temperatures will be milder Sunday with more sunshine and lower rain chances. Behind the front temperatures will dip back into the 45-49 degree range by mid-week. Rain chances will return by Friday