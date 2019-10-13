Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain bands are now spreading inland over much of the eastern Gulf Coast. Nestor could strengthen before the storm makes landfall but will likely lose its tropical characteristics today as it tracks across the Southeast. The storm is moving quickly northeast and this motion is expected to continue as it moves over The Florida Panhandle and across portions of Georgia and the Carolinas today and Sunday before turning east over the Western Atlantic early next week.
Dangerous storm surge and tropical-storm-force winds will occur along a large portion of the Florida Gulf Coast well east of the track of Nestor’s center through today. The winds from Nestor will cover a large area mainly east of the center and isolated flash flooding is possible along the central and eastern Gulf Coast and Southeast United States coast into early Sunday morning.
As Nestor moves northeast conditions will be come noticeably breezier in East Alabama with potential wind gusts up to 30 mph but the strongest gusts will be south of I-85. Flooding rains are not expected but there will be better rain chances in East Alabama. A warm front will lift northeast across the area as a stronger cold front moves east across Arkansas.
We will see more clouds with increasing rain chances as the front approaches with a risk for severe storms later Monday with the best chance for strong storms in Northwest Alabama. The primary risks would be for damaging straight-line winds and there is the potential for an isolated tornado. Ahead of the front temperatures will be milder Sunday with more sunshine and lower rain chances. Behind the front temperatures will dip back into the 45-49 degree range by mid-week. Rain chances will return by Friday
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.