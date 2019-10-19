Police: Man pretending to be with ‘Amber Alert Systems’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With so many children going missing, officials say he might be trying to take advantage of people’s fears.
Caroline, who doesn’t want to share her last name, says her mother got a suspicious visitor this week.
“He had my first and last name and he had my address. And he told my mom that he had my cell phone number,” says Caroline.
He told Caroline’s mom that she had filled out a form requesting a child safety kit. He didn’t have a business card, wasn’t wearing professional clothing, and the number he gave was not in service, but said he was working closely with the police.
“It was just so creepy and she just had a very off feeling about it,” said Caroline.
At one point when the door was closed, the visitor peered through the window and said “I know you have little ones”.
Homewood Police say they are the only ones who do child safety kits at things like community events, and you should be wary of anyone coming to your door.
David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau has this reminder.
“You are under no obligation to open your door to anybody. If someone comes to your door, they claim to be with an insurance company, or Medicare, or whoever they claim to be with, ask for identification, look at the identification, you can keep him waiting on the porch while you call the company and confirm this guy really is with them before you even engage with this person,” says Smitherman.
Caroline says she’s now installing security cameras. “It makes me nervous. It makes me really nervous.”
Police are searching for the man. They say if you have video of him on your doorbell camera to please come forward and share it with police.
