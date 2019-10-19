Pelham Fire Department offer citizens to be CPR certified

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Fire Department is working to make sure all their citizens are equipped with lifesaving skills.
That want folks to know that each month, they offer CPR classes for their citizens.
The course is only a few hours and the fire department does not charge anything for the class - all you have to pay for is the CPR certification card.
And even if you have been CPR certified already, the fire department recommends everyone take a refresher course.
“You never know when that skill you are going to be called on in life to use that skill, so we recommend that at least every couple of years to get a good refresher on CPR,” said Chief Tim Honeycutt with Pelham Fire.
If you are interested, you can contact the Director of EMS at 205-620-6500 to get on the schedule.
