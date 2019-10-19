No. 11 Auburn pounces Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WSFA) - The No. 11 Auburn Tigers (6-1, 3-1) scored a combined four touchdowns in a combined 2:13 of game time in the 51-10 win over Arkansas (2-5, 0-4).
All four of those touchdowns didn’t come back-to-back-to-back-to-back, but they did come in pairs. Auburn’s first touchdown came with 12:38 left in the first quarter, or just 2:22 into the game. The second touchdown came 1 minute and 50 seconds later, or with 10:48 remaining in the first quarter.
After freshman Bo Nix scored from 4-yards out to open the scoring, running back Shaun Shivers scored from 6-yards out for Auburn’s second score of the game. The Tigers then were held scoreless until 51 seconds were left in the first quarter. Kicker Anders Carlson added a 44-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-0.
The Razorbacks would hold the Tigers scoreless in the game’s second quarter, but they would be unable to add points of their own. As the half expired, Hogs kicker Connor Limpert missed a 44-yard attempt and the Tigers led 17-0 at the break.
After the half, the Auburn offense was back in attack mode. They scored two touchdowns in 23 seconds as Nix and wide receiver Seth Williams connected on a long 48-yard touchdown pass. Williams was wide open for the score and Auburn was beginning to pull away. Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks would be intercepted on Arkansas’s first play of their next possession, and Auburn, in just two plays, was back in the end zone. This time it was Anthony Schwartz holding on to a 28-yard pass from Nix as a defender dragged him to the ground. Now the Tigers held a commanding 31-3 lead.
The Hogs would find the end zone in the final seconds of the third quarter. Hicks and tight end Cheyenne O’Grady connected on a 45-yard touchdown. Hicks found O’Grady in the open field and O’Grady did the rest of the work, running down the field before nearly fumbling the ball near the goal line, but was able to pull the ball back in to score.
Nix’s day was done in the early fourth quarter. He finished 12-of-17 for 176 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also tacked on another rushing touchdown and 19 yards on the ground. Backup Joey Gatewood played the majority of the final 15 minutes and threw a touchdown pass on his first drive.
Kam Martin led the Tigers ground attack with 84 yards on 10 carries. Freshman Harold Joiner scored a pair of touchdowns with the game out of hand.
The Auburn defense was yet again suffocating. Kevin Steele’s group held the Razorbacks to just 52 yards rushing and 234 total yards. They forced four turnovers in a dominating performance.
The Auburn kicking game made history. Auburn set a new NCAA FBS record with 303 consecutive PATs made. The streak would be snapped though, as Carlson missed the PAT following Seth Williams’ second receiving touchdown of the game.
A potential Top 10 showdown looms next Saturday for the Tigers. Depending on what happens in the polls, the Tigers could find themselves back inside the Top 10 heading into LSU’s Death Valley next Saturday. The Auburn Tigers and current No. 2 LSU Tigers will lock claws in battle beginning at 2:30 p.m. Auburn is looking to snap a long losing streak in Death Valley dating back to September 1999.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.