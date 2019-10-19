Homewood HS band is headed back to the Tournament of Roses Parade

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood High School Marching Band received a special surprise Friday night during the halftime of its game against Carver High School.
The Patriots Marching Band got an official invite to the 2021 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, Calif.
“This is just a great opportunity for us,” said Homewood Band Director Chris Cooper. “This will be like a bucket list event for some of our kids. We have a little more than a year to fund raise and make it so every kid in our band has the chance to go.”
This will mark the fifth appearance for the band to take part in the Tournament of Roses Parade.
