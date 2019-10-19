Deadline for Birmingham Apprenticeship Program approaching

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are a student or a parent of a Birmingham City School student, the deadline is approaching to participate in the Birmingham Apprenticeship Program.
Students must apply by Wednesday, October 23.
The city had a pilot program this summer - before the official launch in Spring 2020.
The Apprenticeship Program is one component of the Birmingham Promise Initiative. The apprenticeship puts high school seniors in paid positions, working at local companies, for their spring semester. Students can make $15 an hour working in a job in one of the four career clusters offered. The clusters are healthcare, engineering, finance, and digital technology.
The apprenticeship program has an application process. Students have to submit a resume, essay, and recommendation letters.
“Before Wednesday, they want to start asking people in the community, maybe some of their teachers, or their counselors to write a recommendation letter for them. Their pastor. It’s totally up to them, but they will need two letters of recommendation for the application,” said Erica Jewel Williams, Director of Educational Advancement.
The city is expecting about 200 applications and will conduct interviews to select at least 110 students for jobs. The city is expected to start coordinating interview slots for students Tuesday, October 22. According to city officials, students should expect to find out about their placement before winter break and start their job placement in either January or December.
City leaders say they are still working with companies to determine where students will work.
The Birmingham Apprenticeship Program is separate from the college tuition program. City leaders say students who apply for the Apprenticeship Program are still eligible to participate in the tuition assistance program through the city when that application opens.
Completion of FAFSA is not required for students applying for the Apprenticeship Program, but is required of students interested in participating in the tuition assistance program.
