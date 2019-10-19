Bessemer PD: Man runs over another man with car, killing him

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is behind bars in Jefferson County, accused of running over and killing another man.
Bessemer police say Marcus Hall, 35, was riding with Christopher Elliot, 39, and two other women on I-20/59 the night of August 31st.
The two men got into a fight.
Elliot pulled the car over to the side of the road and walked away.
That’s when police say Hall got into the driver’s seat and ran over Elliot.
Police said Elliot was in the hospital about a week before he died.
