Bessemer man freed after 36 years in prison for $50 robbery gets second chance

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alvin Kennard was convicted of robbery when he was 22-years-old. He was given a sentence of life in prison after robbing a bakery for $50. That was 36 years ago.
Kennard is now free and looking to get his life on track
That work life is already taking shape.
Through a member of his church, Greg Cooks, Kennard was able to get an introduction to the bosses at Town and Country Ford where Cooks is employed in his hometown of Bessemer.
Cooks says Kennard’s mom and the church have prayed for his release. Town and Country Ford is well aware of his story, and didn’t hesitate to offer Kennard the job as an auto body repairman.
“We were really impressed at how he was in there for 36 years and sort of came across him and was glad to add him to our team,” said Sam Posey of Town and Country Ford.
Kennard, a soft spoken man, says he harbors no bitterness about his time in jail. All he asked for was a chance to get a job to support himself.
“I didn’t expect things to happen so fast, but God is good. He’s at work all of the time. My faithfulness got me to where I’m at right now," Kennard said.
