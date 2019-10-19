Auburn breaks FBS record in second half against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers jumped out to an early lead against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.
Five minutes into the game, the Tigers were already up 14-0. With the score at 14-0, the Tigers tied the record for most consecutive extra points made.
The current record is set at 302 consecutively made point after attempts. The Tigers share that record with Florida State.
Anders Carlson later went on to hit a 44-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 17-0.
Arkansas held the Tigers scoreless in the second quarter.
With 4:19 left in the third quarter, the Tigers made history. Anders Carlson made the point after attempt.
After the kick, Auburn now holds the record for most consecutive point after attempts at 304.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.