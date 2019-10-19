AHSAA Week 8 Scores

AHSAA Week 8 Scores
AHSAA Football Scoreboard

Week 8 Results

CLASS 7A

Auburn 17, Prattville 3

Baker 31, Murphy 28

Bob Jones 36, Austin 28

Central-Phenix City 49, Jeff Davis 6

Enterprise 29, Lee-Montgomery 27

Florence 31, Grissom 14

Hewitt-Trussville 24, Tuscaloosa County 21

Hoover 35, Vestavia Hills 28

Huntsville 24, Gadsden City 14

James Clemens 49, Sparkman 3

McGill-Toolen Catholic 28, Alma Bryant 0

Spain Park 35, Oak Mountain 28

Thompson 33, Mountain Brook 21

CLASS 6A

Benjamin Russell 54, Calera 14

Bessemer City 41, Brookwood 0

Buckhorn 42, Lee-Huntsville 26

Clay-Chalkville 26, Oxford 21

Cullman 15, Hartselle 10

Daphne at Gulf Shores, postponed to Saturday

Decatur 59, Columbia 0

Dothan 56, Godby (FL) 13

Eufaula 20, Carver-Montgomery 7

Gardendale 35, Shades Valley 13

Helena 49, Jackson-Olin 21

Homewood 35, Carver-Birmingham 13

Hueytown 34, McAdory 20

Minor 37, Chelsea 35

Muscle Shoals 49, Athens 21

Opelika 38, Stanhope Elmore 14

Paul Bryant 22, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 16

Pelham 14, Northridge 13

Pinson Valley 44, Pell City 0

Robertsdale at Baldwin County, postponed to Saturday

Russell County 44, St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, B.C. Rain 8

Wetumpka 31, Selma 14

CLASS 5A

Beauregard 46, Carroll 22

Briarwood Christian 21, Ramsay 20

Center Point 44, Moody 10

Central Clay County 28, Sylacauga 0

Charles Henderson 27, Tallassee 0

Chilton County 38, Marbury 21

Citronelle 18, Vigor 7

Corner 35, West Point 7

Demopolis 43, Jemison 0

Fort Payne 45, Hazel Green 14

Greenville 48, Wilcox Central 0

Guntersville 50, Ardmore 7

Hamilton 17, Lawrence County 16

Hayden 21, Dora 6

Jasper 31, Russellville 0

Madison County 56, Arab 42

Munford 48, St. Clair County 0

Rehobeth 12, Valley 7

Sardis 28, Crossville 0

Satsuma 37, LeFlore 8

Scottsboro 21, Madison Academy 12

Shelby County 28, Central-Tuscaloosa 14

Wenonah 29, John Carroll Catholic 27

CLASS 4A

American Christian 55, Greensboro 6

Andalusia 49, W.S. Neal 12

B.T. Washington 42, Alabama Christian 37

Central-Florence 36, Wilson 0

Clarke County 54, Monroe County 15

Cleburne County 50, Ashville 20

Cordova 41, Oak Grove 26

Dale County 39, Headland 30

DAR 38, Priceville 13

Elmore County 35, Dallas County 30

Fairview 42, Randolph 20

Fayette County 27, Haleyville 13

Good Hope 42, Curry 6

Handley 49, Leeds 8

Hillcrest-Evergreen 35, Williamson 7

Hokes Bluff 28, Cherokee County 27 (2 OT)

Jacksonville 40, White Plains 14

Lincoln 35, Childersburg 0

Montevallo 56, Sipsey Valley 0

Oneonta 35, Anniston 34

Talladega 41, Holtville 14

Trinity Presbyterian 48, Ashford 14

UMS-Wright 31, Escambia County 8

West Limestone 28, Brooks 24

West Morgan 51, North Jackson 46

CLASS 3A

Bullock County 35, Southside-Selma 24

Clements 31, Colbert Heights 25

Dadeville 35, Beulah 14

East Lawrence 21, Phil Campbell 19

Flomaton 44, Thomasville 21

Fultondale 33, Hanceville 8

Geneva 28, Slocomb 21

Glencoe 27, Weaver 7

Gordo 58, Carbon Hill 6

Holt 15, Lamar County 6

J.B. Pennington 27, Vinemont 18

Locust Fork 28, Midfield 8

Mobile Christian 49, Excel 0

Oakman 49, Hale County 7

Piedmont 54, B.B. Comer 14

Pike County 44, Opp 13

Pike Road 42, Montgomery Academy 14

Plainview 39, New Hope 31

Providence Christian 14, Straughn 13

Randolph County 36, Saks 6

Saint James 55, Prattville Christian 13

Susan Moore 34, Geraldine 6

Sylvania 55, Pisgah 24

Walter Wellborn 35, Pleasant Valley 14

Westminster Christian 27, Lauderdale County 19

Wicksburg 21, Houston Academy 10

CLASS 2A

Abbeville 76, Barbour County 6

Addison 37, Tharptown 7

Aliceville 26, Sumiton Christian 0

Ariton 29, G.W. Long 21

Bayside Academy at St. Michael Catholic, postponed to Saturday

Cedar Bluff 40, Ider 6

Chickasaw 35, Southern Choctaw 22

Cleveland 60, Douglas 14

Colbert County 27, Sheffield 20

Collinsville 35, Sand Rock 0

Cottage Hill Christian 48, Choctaw County 12

Cottonwood 40, Houston County 14

Daleville 70, Geneva County 51

Fayetteville 27, Horseshoe Bend 0

Fyffe 62, North Sand Mountain 14

Goshen 56, Central-Hayneville 6

Hatton 16, Lexington 12

Highland Home 35, New Brockton 28

LaFayette 48, Central Coosa 6

Leroy 27, J.U. Blacksher 7

Luverne 59, Calhoun 6

Ohatchee 20, Ranburne 7

R.C. Hatch 50, Washington County 0

Red Bay 50, Tanner 21

Samson 35, Zion Chapel 19

Section 35, Asbury 0

Southeastern 25, Winston County 16

Tarrant 24, Cold Springs 20

Westbrook Christian 45, Woodland 14

West End 46, Gaston 28

CLASS 1A

Brantley 47, McKenzie 6

Decatur Heritage 44, Gaylesville 6

Donoho 42, Victory Christian 12

Elba 63, Red Level 14

Florala 34, Pleasant Home 8

Georgiana 56, Kinston 42

Hackleburg 38, Cherokee 9

Hubbertville 29, Brilliant 14

Isabella 60, Ellwood Christian 6

Keith 30, Francis Marion 18

Lanett 40, Verbena 0

Linden 66, A.L. Johnson 12

Marengo 36, McIntosh 0

Marion County 35, Meek 20

Mars Hill Bible 51, Waterloo 19

Millry 53, Fruitdale 12

Notasulga 37, Billingsley 14

Pickens County 32, Berry 13

R.A. Hubbard 29, Valley Head 18

South Lamar 38, Lynn 19

Spring Garden 69, Appalachian 34

Bona 44, Shoals Christian 12

Sweet Water 62, J.F. Shields 20

Wadley 32, Autaugaville 8

Winterboro 60, Ragland 25

Woodville 71, Coosa Christian 56

