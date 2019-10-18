16-year-old charged after woman found dead in Auburn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police have charged a 16-year-old with murder after a woman was discovered dead inside a home Thursday.
Ross Jonathan McFarland is charged with one count of murder.
According to Auburn Police, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Burke Place after someone reported an unresponsive woman. When they arrived, they found the 66-year-old, affiliated with the residence, dead from a gunshot wound.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris has identified the victim as 66-year-old Martha “Marti” Jones White, according to our sister-station WTVM.
McFarland was named a suspect after an investigation of the crime scene. Police say McFarland is also a resident of the home.
McFarland was taken into custody by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the 10,000 block of Highway 50 near Dadeville. Police say a truck missing from the residence and what is believed to be the murder weapon were also found when McFarland was taken into custody.
McFarland was taken to the Lee County Jail and placed under a $150,000 bond.
This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
