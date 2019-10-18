Teaching life lessons in the boxing ring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizers want to push back against bad influences and help kids develop self-confidence.
A pilot program at Carver High School offers boxing classes to any Birmingham city student 12-18 years old. They say the skill cultivates several important character traits.
“Kids that are more secure, are less likely to be violent. They know they can protect themselves, they’re much slower to anger. The discipline is certainly there because boxing is a hard sport!” says Birmingham Urban League President William Barnes.
Birmingham Urban League partnered with the city, Birmingham City Schools and Round One Boxing to offer this free after-school program. But the Magic City Boxing Club focuses on more than just the sport.
“We have two days of actual boxing instructions. Then Wednesday they get to come in and we spend two hours on homework, projects, anything you can think of that’s surrounding academics,” says Barnes.
Going beyond boxing, leaders say it’s about teaching young ones how to solve their problems without using a gun.
“I think, as adults, it’s important we put and create programs in front of our children that deal with conflict resolution, better communication skills, better for them to understand how to solve their problems,” says Mayor Randall Woodfin.
Already the program is getting rave reviews from parents.
“Some parents have expressed that their children have ADHD and that they need to focus more so this was a way to help them concentrate. Some parents have said their children need after school tutoring services so this is another way to accomplish that,” says Birmingham city council member John Hilliard.
“And it’s not just for boys, it’s for boys and girls. For us, we believe it’s a win-win,” says Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring.
They’ll also be taking the kids to see the Muhammad Ali museum in Kentucky. For now, the classes are held at Carver High School from 4-6 p.m. and is free to its students. The program will run through February. Call 205-326-0162 for more information, or visit https://birminghamul.org/.
