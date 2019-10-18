Students help light up one of Etowah County’s oldest Christmas displays

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - One of Etowah County’s oldest Christmas light displays gets help from some area students.
The Gilley family lights have been a major attraction in the Ballplay community for decades.
Today, groups of science students from Hokes Bluff Middle School helped bring the attraction of a barn, where they’re stored the rest of the year, to the Gilley’s front yard.
Teacher Jasmine McGinnis said the students learned lessons in science as they helped with the setup.
Mike Gilley says it all reminds him of his father, who built the displays years ago.
“I think right now if you could see him, he would be smiling, at all the kids, 'cause I think this is what Daddy done about the whole thing, was always about people, not about anything he ever done. He just loved people,” Gilley said.
The late J.C Gilley began the Gilley Christmas lights years ago, building the displays from old lawn mower and washing machine parts. The displays resemble items such as a spinning football, an elephant, an alligator, a big airplane, a Ferris wheel and Noah's Ark. Santa Claus can be seen piloting a helicopter.
Mike Gilley said it would’ve taken him and his brother Donnie two weeks for what the students did today, and he expects the lights to be up and running Thanksgiving night.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.