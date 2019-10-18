Stallings Center celebrates expansion with former Alabama football coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The sight of small children performing a skit brought a smile to the face of former Alabama football coach Gene Stallings. He returned to Tuscaloosa in celebration of the RISE program at the Stallings Center expanding.
“To see a child that has no chance, that can’t read or write and he comes to this particular school and when they graduate, they can mainstream into kindergarten, a lot of them go to high school. That’s a big deal,” Stallings said.
The Stallings Center held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a state of the art sensory suite that will allow specialists to more easily work with kids with physical and mental limitations.
“I think this addition is going to allow us to serve more children in different ways. And it may not be our traditional 5 day program from 7:45 to 2:30. But we’ll be able to have more play groups, therapeutic play groups. Mommy and me programs and just meet the needs of children in our community with special needs,” Andi Gillen, director of UA’s RISE Center said.
This expansion is possible thanks to a half-million dollar donation from UA alum Dana Garmany, whose grandson has autism.
“When you see the interaction here and how great the kids do for both the mainstream children and the special needs children, you want to see more of that. Hopefully, this will create more space and more specialized treatment,” Garmany explained.
They should break ground on the expansion a month or so from now. It should be completed by July and ready for the start of classes in Fall 2020.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.