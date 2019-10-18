Remains of Bessemer World War II veteran finally return home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In full military honor, the remains of World War II hero Johnnie C. Laurie returned home to Bessemer Thursday. More than 77 years ago, Laurie entered the Navy to fight for his country.
“He looked so nice in his white uniform,” said his brother Elmer White.
White remembers Johnnie Laurie from the first time that he came home on furlough. That was the last time he and his family would ever see their war hero.
His ship was attacked at Pearl Harbor and sank on December 7, 1941. Laurie was one of more than 2,400 people killed. His ship, the USS Arizona, was attacked. Recently, his only living brother and his family received the call that his remains were identified.
“I’m glad that he was able to come back to Alabama. I’m just sorry that my other brother had passed because he really kind of kept up with everything. He was a very nice person, Johnnie Laurie," said White.
Johnnie Laurie’s mother died several years ago. A purple heart was buried with her. The remains of Laurie will be buried in Bessemer in a full military ceremony of Friday.
