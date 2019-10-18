The Price is right for UAB OL Colby Ragland

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the third straight year, UAB will wear the names of patients from Children’s Harbor on the back of their jerseys for the Blazer’s homecoming game against Old Dominion on Saturday.
Colby Ragland may be 6’5″ and 300 pounds, but the moment he met his match Morgan Price, his heart grew as big as his size.
“It means a lot just getting the chance to meet her and have a conversation with her, like it just warms your heart," the UAB offensive lineman said.
Five-year-old Morgan Price is a walking miracle. At just four months old, Morgan had a heart transplant because she was born with an enlarged heart.
“We would not be here if it had not been for someone who had a loss willing to donate their child’s organs, but we’re thankful because if she wouldn’t have received that heart, she would not be here today," said Morgan’s grandmother Dorothy Johnson.
And Morgan would have never had the opportunity to meet Ragland, her now favorite player.
“I’m going to give him a big hug," Morgan Price said.
“I think the thing she has taught me the most is just it doesn’t matter what you go through, you can always prevail. She had heart surgery at four months and you wouldn’t even know. She’s just a vibrant five-year-old little girl. It just helps me understand, no matter what I go through, it may be challenging, but you can overcome it," Ragland added. “I get to wear her name on the back of my jersey instead of my own and just knowing that she will be there and I’ll be representing her, it makes me want to give everything I’ve got."
After Saturday’s Children’s Harbor game, Ragland hopes to continue to build a relationship with Morgan and her family.
