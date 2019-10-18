Operation “Arrested but Corrected” holds first graduation ceremony

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) -A program that gives misdemeanor offenders a second chance, is celebrating its first graduating class in Bessemer.
"How often does someone complete something positive and then their life changes completely? This is the day that happens,” Gwendolyn Ekundayo, Lawson State Director of Education said to the graduating class.
Operation “Arrested But Corrected” graduated five students who spent the past few weeks in an adult education program focused on construction. It’s a first of its kind…a partnership between Lawson State Community College and the Bessemer municipal court. The students, all facing serious misdemeanors, were put in the program by a Bessemer judge.
"Upon completion, their misdemeanor will be forgiven,” Lloyd Hill, Lawson State’s Adult Education Instructor said. It's giving a second chance to 18-year-old Alfonso who was recently released from a juvenile detention center. Alfonso calls the program a blessing.
"It’s impacted my life. My mentality has changed. I started to see the world differently,” Alfonso said.
And that's the goal.
"Second chances are for everyone. We all make mistakes. We’ve all done some things that we were not proud of but forgiveness and giving someone a second chance..an opportunity to get out and make an honest living. That’s what’s important to me about this program,” Hill added.
The classes are free. Students can also take part in certified nursing assistant and commercial driving programs. You have to be at least 18 years old to take part in the program.
You can find out more information at http://www.lawsonstate.edu/corporate_college_and_community_education/adult_education.aspx
