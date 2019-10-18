The numbers are in and area schools get better grades

By WBRC Staff | October 18, 2019 at 2:16 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 2:16 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least three school systems in central Alabama have made strides when it comes to the The Alabama State Department of Education’s report card.

The 2018-2019 report card is based on a schools systems’ proficiency in math, reading and science.

Birmingham City Schools scored a C, up from a D last year.

Jefferson County Schools scored a B, up from a C last year.

And Sylacauga City Schools improved five points to score an 87.

Click here to see how your child’s school system performed.

The Alabama State Department of Education said it has enhanced the functionality of its Alabama State Report Card to include user-friendly access to millions of data points collected by the department.

