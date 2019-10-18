Northport mom to host infant loss and pregnancy vigil Saturday

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, and one mother in Northport wants to help others heal through a special vigil happening Saturday.
Chrystal Mostella hopes her story can bring families who’ve lost their babies together. The Pregnancy and Infant Loss balloon release vigil will take place in Northport at Northbrook Apartments in an open field tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Mostella said this is a chance for anyone who’s lost a baby either while pregnant or after birth to bond with people who’ve gone through the same thing. This includes herself.
Mostella carried her baby girl Kiersten Mostella full term, but sadly her daughter was stillborn and died Dec. 8, 2017.
Since that day, she’s been inspired to create a support group for families dealing with infant loss and wants to use this vigil to connect others.
Mostella admits at first there was a lot of shame and guilt associated with losing her baby girl.
“I just don’t want any women or men to think it was there fault. A lot of people hold stuff inside as far as losing their child. I just want them to know you do have support. If you just want to release your balloon and just let your baby know. I love you I will never forget you that’s all you have to do," she said.
Mostella said they will also be taking orders for custom wristbands in the memory of babies lost at the vigil and donating the money to the DCH Health fund.
