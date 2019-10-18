New drought monitor shows dry conditions persist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Even with those recent rains, the latest drought monitor indicates that drought conditions persist across eastern Alabama.
This week, there was rain in most of the state. While there was some improvement, firefighters say the much-welcomed rainfall was not nearly enough to provide any real improvement in drought-stricken areas.
“Most of the places that didn’t get a lot or rain were the ones in the worst drought. Particularly northeast, extreme northeast Alabama along the Georgia line down into central Alabama,” said Coleen Vansant of the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Vansant says some farmers have suffered. She says permits for outdoor burning will continue to be restricted and issued on a limited basis only.
The cure for all of this is, of course, folks hope for more rain.
“Looks like Saturday and Monday. Hopefully we’ll get enough that it will relieve the situation,” said Vansant.
The Forestry Commission says they have responded to over 500 wildfires in the past 30 days.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.