Funeral service Saturday for off-duty Birmingham officer killed in crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer who died in a single-vehicle crash will be laid to rest Saturday.
The funeral service for Officer Alfara Torez Franklin, Sr. will be at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church Hillman. Burial will follow at the Highland Memorial Gardens.
Franklin died in the accident on October 1st in Lipscomb. He was off-duty at the time.
Franklin had been with the Fairfield Police Department before transferring to Birmingham in September. He had 15 years of experience.
Franklin was a father of four.
