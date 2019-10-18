FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm expected to hit Florida Panhandle tomorrow morning

IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA: We will likely see scattered showers across Central Alabama Saturday morning and afternoon. The best spots to see rain will be south and east of Birmingham and for parts of East Alabama. West Alabama will have a chance for a few showers, but it won’t add up to much. We are NOT expecting significant issues across Central Alabama since we are on the dry side of the storm. The higher rainfall totals, gusty winds, and severe threat will remain to our south and east. By Saturday night, most of the rain will be moving out of Alabama. With clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will likely remain in the 60s in Birmingham and for parts of East Alabama. Areas west of I-65 could be warmer with highs in the lower 70s. I think the UAB game could see a few showers, but it won’t be a washout. The weather will trend drier for the second half of the game. Alabama vs Tennessee game in Tuscaloosa is looking mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the lower 60s.