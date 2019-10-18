FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm expected to hit Florida Panhandle tomorrow morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is another chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 40s. We continue to see plenty of cloud cover moving into Alabama thanks to the system developing in the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll stay dry this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We should see easterly winds at 5-10 mph. If you have evening plans outside, the weather should remain dry with temperatures cooling into the lower 60s by 10 p.m. Rain will likely remain in South Alabama.
TROPICAL CYCLONE SIXTEEN: Potential Cyclone Sixteen needs to have a closed low before we name it as a tropical storm. If it becomes named, it will be called Nestor. Regardless of the name, it is producing sustained winds of 40 mph as it moves to the northeast at 10-15 mph. Rain, storm surge, and gusty winds will likely occur late tonight and early tomorrow morning as it makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle. This system will move into Florida (near Panama City) Saturday morning and move to the northeast into Central Georgia and into South Carolina by Saturday night. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for areas along the Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown, Fla. Grand Isle, La. to the mouth of the Pearl River are also under Tropical Storm Warnings. A storm surge warning has been issued for Indian Pass, Fla. to Clearwater Beach, Fla. The bulk of the rain will likely remain to our south and east tomorrow. A few tornadoes can’t be ruled out for parts of the Florida Panhandle and into South Georgia.
IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA: We will likely see scattered showers across Central Alabama Saturday morning and afternoon. The best spots to see rain will be south and east of Birmingham and for parts of East Alabama. West Alabama will have a chance for a few showers, but it won’t add up to much. We are NOT expecting significant issues across Central Alabama since we are on the dry side of the storm. The higher rainfall totals, gusty winds, and severe threat will remain to our south and east. By Saturday night, most of the rain will be moving out of Alabama. With clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will likely remain in the 60s in Birmingham and for parts of East Alabama. Areas west of I-65 could be warmer with highs in the lower 70s. I think the UAB game could see a few showers, but it won’t be a washout. The weather will trend drier for the second half of the game. Alabama vs Tennessee game in Tuscaloosa is looking mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the lower 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunday is looking dry and warmer with highs approaching 80°F. We will likely see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. You should take advantage of the nice weather Sunday. It’ll trend cooler as we head into next week.
NEXT BIG THING: A strong cold front will likely move into Alabama Monday evening. First half of Monday will likely stay dry with clouds increasing. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into Alabama late Monday evening and into the overnight hours of early Tuesday morning. With such a dynamic system moving into the Southeast, we can’t rule out the possibility of a strong or severe thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center is already hinting at the possibility of this threat with a Day 4 outlook highlighting areas along and west of I-65 with the chance to see stronger storms. Main concern is the chance for strong winds and a brief spin-up tornado. We will be able to break down specific information about this system in a few days once this tropical low moves through the Southeast. Tuesday will give us highs in the upper 70s with a rain chance at 60%.
NEXT WEEK: We’ll trend cooler and drier for the middle of next week. Models are showing another strong cold front moving into the Southeast next Thursday and Friday. Showers and storms will be likely next Friday with significantly cooler air possibly moving into our area on October 26. It could be the coolest air we have seen so far this season!
