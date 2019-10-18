Doctors warn parents of infants to look out for RSV symptoms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to doctors, has the symptoms of a common cold, but it can be a very serious lung infection for infants from 6 months to 2 years of age.
This is the time of the year that doctors will see it in their patients the most, just before the winter season. It’s commonly known as the first illness for a child. If not treated right away, it can cause a child to wind up at the emergency room.
Doctors at Midtown Pediatrics Center in Birmingham have seen it the most. They are asking people to be aware of kissing your baby and be aware of the signs of the illness.
"One of the best things is a nose suction that you can even get from the hospital that helps to clear the secretions out of the nose. You know your baby well. If your baby is not acting normal or if your baby is not eating well, the typical personality or breathing faster than normal than you need to go in and see the doctor,” said Dr. Amy McColum.
Doctors say there is no specific treatment for RSV, but they are working to develop a vaccine.
