Children’s Harbor patients sign inside of footballs for UAB’s game on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s game day footballs will carry a lot more meaning this Saturday.
Patients from Children’s Harbor signed the inside of UAB’s game balls for the Blazers homecoming game against Old Dominion.
Patients signed the inside of the leather before it was shipped to Team Issue in Texas to be made into footballs.
This is the third year UAB has partnered with Children’s Harbor as the Blazers will wear the name of patients on the back of their jerseys.
