Birmingham police chief: Help us find Kamille

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police put out a call for the community and asked for volunteers Friday in what they're calling a grid search for missing toddler Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney.
Chief Patrick Smith said officers will take part in a grid search in the area where they believe a person of interest in Kamille’s kidnapping might frequent.
That search will be held Sunday.
The chief announced the search during a news conference where he shared a video that he believes shows Kamille, the suspect, and a second man officers want to talk to.
