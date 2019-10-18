Birmingham police chief: Help us find Kamille

Family and friends put up posters of missing Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney. (Source: wbrc)
By WBRC Staff | October 18, 2019 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 3:06 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police put out a call for the community and asked for volunteers Friday in what they're calling a grid search for missing toddler Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney.

Chief Patrick Smith said officers will take part in a grid search in the area where they believe a person of interest in Kamille’s kidnapping might frequent.

That search will be held Sunday.

The chief announced the search during a news conference where he shared a video that he believes shows Kamille, the suspect, and a second man officers want to talk to.

Birmingham PD release original footage in Kamille McKinney abduction

When we get the full information we will update this page with how you can participate in the search.

