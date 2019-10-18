Arrest in shooting at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (LSP) - The Grambling State University Police Department requested the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate an early-morning shooting that occurred at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Friday.
The preliminary investigation by LSP Detectives revealed that during a gathering held at the Assembly Center, two individuals became involved in an altercation.
During the course of the altercation, Princeston Adams, 19, of Shreveport, produced a firearm and shot a male twice in the chest area. As GSU Police Department Officers responded to the gunfire, one of the officers was struck in the leg while attempting to break up the altercation.
The GSU Police Department Officer and the male victim were transported to a local hospital. The officer received non-life threatening injuries while the male victim remains in serious condition.
Adams is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.
