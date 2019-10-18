Are you getting the internet speed you’re paying for?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of us pay for high speed internet, but are we getting what we’re paying for? And do we really know how fast it is?
“At any given time, no matter what you’re paying for, it could be different. It will be different,” Ken Colburn, with the Data Doctors said.
Ken Colburn with the Data Doctors said the best way to find out is to test your speed online to see download and upload speeds. A lot of internet service providers like AT&T and Spectrum use Speedtest.net. Colburn recommends using a program not connected to ISP’s like testmy.net and test your speed multiple times during the week. When testing, experts said use a hardwire connection.. not wifi.
“You’re going to make sure nothing else is running on the machine. You do a fresh restart if you are using a computer, fresh restart on your phone if you are using your phone and then do at least three different tests in three different time periods. So you’re going to end up with at least a minimum of nine different speeds,” Colburn said.
Colburn said some companies offer “up to” speeds because they can’t guarantee a certain speed due to several factors including how busy the internet is when you’re using it. Colburn said the slow speed may have nothing to do with your service plan.
“Your ISP told you you’re going to speeds up to a certain speed. So it’s almost like saying your car can go up to 120 miles per hour but that’s just not reality,” Colburn said.
Colburn said if you haven’t replaced your cable modem in a while, it might be worth it to speed up your connection.
If you’re a Netflix user, you can also check that speed at Fast.com.
“It’s kind of a more reliable test because you are literally testing your connection to their servers. So if it’s a Netflix specific test you want to do, check that website out.” Colburn added.
If all of this fails, the best thing to do is contact your internet service provider for help or just switch to someone else.
