Alexandria HS running back Mac Campbell is one of the best to ever showcase his talents on Sideline

ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mac Campbell started to build his legendary status as an eighth-grader playing varsity football at Alexandria High School. When it was all said and done, Campbell amassed career numbers of 9,839 rushing yards and 153 touchdowns, both state records at the time, along with two state championships for the Valley Cubs.
“I just had a God given talent,” said Campbell. “Coach Larry Ginn came to my house in the summer before my eighth grade year and asked if I wanted to play varsity. We went and ran a 40, and I ran fast and he said he wanted me. Went to practice and scored on the varsity defense the first two times I touched the ball and that was that, rest is history as they say.”
Campbell played varsity ball from the 1993 season through his senior year of 1997. His final three seasons he rushed for more than 2,000 yards each season.
Campbell was showcased many times on Sideline during those years and usually generated a highlight or two to be aired. The show is broadcast each Friday night during the fall football season on WBRC FOX6 News and can be seen at 10:25 p.m.
