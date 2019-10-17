Walker County authorities arrest two on drug related charges

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police, and the Alabama Department of Corrections K9 Tracking Unit performed operations Thursday morning in the Carbon Hill and Nauvoo areas that ended in the arrest of two individuals on multiple drug related charges.
In the first operation, a search warrant was executed at the home of 54-year-old Danny Lee McGough. Investigators say they seized meth, pills, paraphernalia, and firearms from the home.
McGough was arrested and taken to the Walker County Jail on two counts of distribution of meth and possession with intent to distribute meth.
In the second operation, officials say 40-year-old Heriberto Brito Padilla of Bessemer delivered two ounces of meth to undercover narcotics personnel in Walker County.
Padilla was arrested in Nauvoo by SWAT and narcotics personnel. He was taken to the Walker County Jail.
Officials say Padilla was previously deported from the United States in the past and has an arrest history in North Carolina for trafficking cocaine and other charges. Authorities say they believe he had direct connection to drug cartels smuggling meth across the border into the U.S. from Mexico.
