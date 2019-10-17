Thompson, Mountain Brook to face off in unbeaten battle in Class 7A, Region 3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thompson and Mountain Brook will battle it out Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week in Class 7A, Region 3. Both the Warriors and Spartans are undefeated at 7-0 and bring with them strengths on opposite sides of the ball. Thompson, who’s averaging 46.6 points per game led by quarterback Sawyer Pate, is ranked number one in Class 7A. Meanwhile, Mountain Brook’s defense has only allowed 16.6 points per game this season.
Thompson has won four of the last five meetings in this match-up.
“We’re going to have to play our best game of the year. You know we don’t have to be superman, but we have to play up to our potential and play our game,” said Mountain Brook Head Coach Chris Yeager.
“They don’t give up. They’re good at what they do and we’re going to have to come out and fight,” added Thompson quarterback Sawyer Pate.
