Thompson, Mountain Brook to face off in unbeaten battle in Class 7A, Region 3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thompson and Mountain Brook will battle it out Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week in Class 7A, Region 3. Both the Warriors and Spartans are undefeated at 7-0 and bring with them strengths on opposite sides of the ball. Thompson, who’s averaging 46.6 points per game led by quarterback Sawyer Pate, is ranked number one in Class 7A. Meanwhile, Mountain Brook’s defense has only allowed 16.6 points per game this season.