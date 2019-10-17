Samford football player changes his last name to honor stepfather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Samford offensive lineman George Grimwade legally changed his last name from Grimwade to Musto to honor his stepfather, who helped raise him. George surprised his stepfather, Michael Musto, of his new last name at the Bulldog’s football game against Furman on Oct. 5.
George said changing his last name is something he’s always wanted to do, but never got around to doing it until this summer.
“It just meant so much to me. Every time when I look at it on the back of my jersey, I realize I’m part of something, something that feels a lot more real than what it was normally,” said George Grimwade Musto.
