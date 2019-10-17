Project addressing traffic near Helena Elementary moves forward

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of projects are moving forward to improve traffic on Highway 261. The surveying is finished for the project in front of Helena Elementary.
Helena’s Mayor Mark Hall says the next step in improving traffic congestion will be the engineering and design work.
“It will open up some lines there for people turning picking up leaving school picking up their children in the morning in the afternoons and that will open up traffic as well in that area,” Mayor Hall explains.
Mayor Hall says folks should start seeing construction in that area by the end of 2020.
