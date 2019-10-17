One killed in helicopter crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed when a small helicopter crashed in Union County Thursday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened on the 7000 block of New Salem Road, or Hwy 205, in Marshville. Officials confirmed that one person was killed in the crash but they did not give any further details.
The victim’s name has not been released and it is unclear if any other injuries were reported.
From WBTV’s Sky3, it the helicopter appeared to have been very heavily damaged. Crews had the area around the crash site taped off.
According to emergency officials, the helicopter struck power lines just before it went down.
*This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
