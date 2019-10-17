Olive Garden’s Signature Alfredo Sauce

Olive Garden’s Alfredo Sauce
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serving size: 4
Ingredients:
• 3 oz wt butter
• 1 Tbsp Garlic
• 2 Tbsp All Purpose Flour
• 1 1/2 cup milk
• 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
• 1/2 cup imported Parmesan cheese, grated
• 1/2 cup imported Romano cheese, grated
• Salt and black pepper to taste
Directions:
• Saute the butter and garlic in a saucepan on medium heat. Cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.
• Add the remaining ingredients to saucepan and stir occasionally until the sauce begins to simmer. Remove from heat.
• Serve the Alfredo sauce with your Pot Pie or over your favorite pasta, like fettuccine, linguine or bow tie. Enjoy!
