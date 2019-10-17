Olive Garden’s Signature Alfredo Sauce

Olive Garden's Signature Alfredo Sauce
By WBRC Staff | October 17, 2019 at 1:19 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 1:19 PM

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 4

Ingredients:

• 3 oz wt butter

• 1 Tbsp Garlic

• 2 Tbsp All Purpose Flour

• 1 1/2 cup milk

• 1 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 1/2 cup imported Parmesan cheese, grated

• 1/2 cup imported Romano cheese, grated

• Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

• Saute the butter and garlic in a saucepan on medium heat. Cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.

• Add the remaining ingredients to saucepan and stir occasionally until the sauce begins to simmer. Remove from heat.

• Serve the Alfredo sauce with your Pot Pie or over your favorite pasta, like fettuccine, linguine or bow tie. Enjoy!

