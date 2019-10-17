Mother, boyfriend kidnap her two children from grandmother’s care at gunpoint in Copiah Co.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two children who were taken from their babysitter shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Copiah County Undersheriff Derrick Cubit says 28-year-old Tenna Dixon is the mother of three-year-old Dior Wade and one-year-old Zaire Wade. She, along with her boyfriend, 29-year-old Derek Young, kidnapped the children from their great grandmother’s home at gunpoint.
Dior is described as three feet tall little girl with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, leopard print pants and black boots.
Zaire is described as a two feet tall little boy with brown eyes and hair with twisted strands. He was last seen wearing camo pants, a turquoise shirt and brown shoes.
The pair could be traveling with the children in a silver 2016 Lincoln MKZ with Georgia license plate RTI 3239.
The father has full custody of the children and the mother is believed to live in Georgia. Police believe that is possibly where they’re headed.
Undersheriff Cubit says the department is reaching out to law enforcement agencies in Hinds, Rankin and Madison counties to be on the look out for the woman, the unknown subject and the two children.
This is still a developing situation and we will have more as new information is released.
